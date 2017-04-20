OPS, EPS teams hold discussions for merger

The AIADMK teams led by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and former CM O Panneerselvam are set to meet today to discuss about merger.

Welcoming TTV Dinakaran’s decision to stay away from party affairs, AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma group leader Panneerselvam on Wednesday said ‘this is the first victory in their war for justice’

Panneerselvam said the Party, which was founded by MGR and later developed into a movement of cadres and the people by Amma, had gone into the hands of the Sasikala family after the death of AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa, he said.

About the merger of the two factions of the AIADMK for which he had set ouster of Sasikala and Dinakaran from the party as one of the pre-conditions, Panneerselvam said, “both the camps will hold talks and take a decision as per the wishes of partymen and people.”

While Lok Sabha deputy speaker Thambidurai has said Edappadi K Palaniswami would continue as chief minister, it is likely that Panneerselvam would become party chief.

Panneerselvam aims to head the party as its general secretary. A cabinet post for himself and his aide Mafoi Pandiarajan is what Panneerselvam expects.

Sources suggest that the teams may agree to let Panneerselvam run the party while Edappadi runs the government.