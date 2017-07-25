OPS, EPS teams in Delhi over AIADMK, TN issues

Both the warring factions of the ruling AIADMK on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of Union Ministers in New Delhi to exert pressure on the Centre to get the Presidential assent for two Bills exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET, besides taking up other issues concerning the state.

Quoting sources, reports said that former chief minister O Panneerselvam had explained to the Prime Minister several issues happening in the AIADMK.

He also spoke about AIADMK (Amma) general secretary V K Sasikala bribing officials in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bangalore.

Senior ministers P. Thangamani, S.P. Velumani, C. Ve. Shanmugam, C Vijayabhaskar and K.P. Anbazhagan rushed to the national capital on Sunday night, while Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami travelled to New Delhi on Monday night.

The Ministers met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan and urged them to take steps to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET.

Panneerselvam, accompanied by Lok Sabha members, also highlighted the problems faced by the people and the protests against the Hydro-carbon project at Neduvasal and against the ONGC pipeline project at Kathiramangalam, wherepolice resorted to a lathicharge recently to disperse the agitators.