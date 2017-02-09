OPS continues fireworks, says Poes Garden residence will be converted as memorial

Chief minister O Panneerselvam has said the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa will be converted as memorial.

He also wrote to two banks here not to allow anyone else to operate the party’s accounts.

“In accordance with Bye law 20, sub-clause 5 in the party constitution in continuance of my appointment as treasurer of AIADMK party by puratchi thalaivi amma, I request you not to permit anyone else to operate our AIADMK party’s current account without my written consent and instructions,” he said in the letters to the Chief Managers of Karur Vysya bank and Bank of India.

“Presently the post of General Secretary of AIADMK remains vacant as the appointment to the said post, which fell vacant upon the demise of puratchi Thalaivi Amma, is yet to be made in accordance with Rule 20 sub clause 2 of the said by law,” he said.

Panneerselvam took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5. However, he came out in open defiance against AIADMK chief VK Sasikala after the party decided to replace him with VK Sasikala, a close-aide of Jayalalithaa.

It is to be noted that he said on Wednesday that an inquiry commission led by a former judge will be formed to probe Jayalalithaa’s death.