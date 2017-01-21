OPS back in Chennai, but his request goes in vain

Expressing hope to conduct jallikattu in Tamil Nadu through promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday asserted that the bull-taming sport will happen for sure, possibly within a day or two.

However, Panneerselvam’s appeal on Friday to immediately call off the pro-Jallikattu protests across the state fell on deaf ears.

Lakhs of protesters, mainly youth, across the state continued their protests demanding the immediate promulgation of an ordinance to allow the bulltaming sport to be conducted.

Panneerselvam, who was flanked by top state government officials, said at Chennai airport on his return from New Delhi, “Jallikattu will sure be held very soon. I myself will inaugurate it.”

“Vaadivasal (the path for Jallikattu near Madurai) will be opened and the ramped bulls will flow from it. As per the wishes of the people, I will personally inaugurate it”, he added.

Panneerselvam in a statement on Friday morning released from New Delhi — said after his meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi he had been discussing with constitutional experts and senior government officials on the possibility of bringing about a state amendment to the Centre’s Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.