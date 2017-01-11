Oppn trying to paint union govt as anti-Tamil: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged efforts were being made to made paint its government at the Centre as “anti-Tamil”.

BJP state unit president Tamilisai Sounderrajan slammed DMK for announcing the protest over the reported change in holiday for Pongal, saying Pongal has remained in the ‘Special List’ for 15 years, including the UPA days in which the Dravidian party was a key constituent.

While national holidays across the country referred to Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, holidays for state-specific festivals such as Pongal were given as per local requirements, she said.

“Festivals such as Pongal and Makar Sankaranti are celebrated in different states on different dates. Some festivals like Onam are state specific. A common holiday for a single event across the country is given only for something like Republic Day,” she said.

Union minister of state for road transport, highways and shipping Pon Radhakrishnan said the BJP-led government in the Centre is trying to undo mistakes made by the previous Congress-DMK regime in the Jallikattu issue.

Speaking to reporters in the city, he said, “like how they (opposition) made false accusations against the union government over the Pongal holiday issue (that the Centre shifted the harvest festival from compulsory holidays to optional holidays list), they are adopting double standards in Jallikattu row too.