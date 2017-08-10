No one can shake my govt, will defeat all conspiracies: EPS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has alleged that some people were trying to hatch a conspiracy to mislead the people for their selfish motives, but his government cannot be shaken by anyone.

He asserted that his government would defeat all conspiracies and emerge victorious. He also claimed that his ‘Amma’ government is being run effectively.

Palaniswami, on a visit to Villupuram district for MGR birth centenary celebrations, said, “Media knows the conspiracies. There is no need for me to say. You all know it very clearly. You have been writing about it in newspapers. We are overcoming them.”

Recalling AIADMK founder and former chief minister MGR’S friendly relationship with Prime Ministers during his tenure, Palaniswami wondered why his opponents were criticising his attempts to maintain friendly relations with the Centre.

He said that when similar criticisms were made against MGR, he had replied that he was maintaining a cordial and friendly relationship with the Centre for the welfare of the people and for implementing development schemes.

The Tamil Nadu government proposes to establish a desalination plant at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore at Villupuram district to supply 100 million litres per day to meet the drinking water needs of people in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts, said the chief minister.