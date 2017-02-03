No love with Bindu Madhavi: Varun Manian

Entrepreneur-film producer Varun Mainan has refuted reports in few sections of the media, which claimed that he is in a relationship with Bindu Madhavi.

Recently, along with photos of Varun and Bindu in a tourism spot, reports claimed that they were in love and would tie the knot soon.

Reacting to them, Varun said, “these rumours are absolutely not true. I am not dating Bindu Madhavi and I am not getting married to her. She is just my good friend.”

He added: “I went to Maldives a month ago with my group of friends and Bindu also came with us. Those pictures were clicked there.”

It may be recalled that Varun was engaged to Trisha, but their wedding was called off.

On his current marital status, he said, “I am single, joyful and I am currently in a happy phase of my life.”