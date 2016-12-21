No cyclone threat for Chennai: MeT office

Dismissing reports of Chennai facing the threat of yet another cyclone, a top official of Regional Meteorological Centre has said people need not panic as only slight drizzles would occur in the city.

Speaking to reporters, the centre’s director S Stella said, “There is nothing to panic. Only light to mild showers will occur in Chennai because of the low pressure. There is no chance for another cyclone.”

According to Skymet Weather, the system has now become insignificant and is presently seen as a cyclonic circulation near Sri Lanka Coast.

With this, Chennai is likely to witness mainly dry weather with partly cloudy sky conditions. Further, we do not expect any significant weather system approaching that could affect the weather over the city.

Only last week, Tamil Nadu faced severe cyclonic storm Vardah, which devastated the districts of Chennai, Kanchipuram and Thiruvallur districts. Life is yet to return to normalcy in some parts.

In wake of this, city had already surpassed its monthly average rainfall of 119 mm in the first half of the month. So far, the city has recorded 329 mm of rain.