We are here for you, Nita Ambani tells Gujarat flood victims

Banaskantha, August 9, 2017: Visiting the flood hit Banaskantha and Patan district of Gujarat today, Smt. Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation (RF), announced that RF will adopt four worst-affected villages in the district.

The Foundation is holding talks with the Government of Gujarat to adopt four severely impacted villages and provide them the required assistance for rehabilitation beyond the immediate relief efforts. This will include construction of new homes, schools, healthcare facilities, community hall and other social infrastructure. “We will spend Rs. 10 crore to rebuild these villages,” said Smt. Nita Ambani.

Reliance Foundation has been always at the forefront of providing relief efforts to people impacted by natural calamities. Be it in Anjar in 2001, or Uttarakhand in 2013 or Kashmir Floods in 2014 or Chennai floods in 2015 or Nepal Earthquake in 2015 or Banaskantha now, Smt. Nita Ambani is personally providing hands-on leadership for RF’s relief efforts.

Today she carried out a recce of the worst-affected areas to assess first-hand the primary and immediate requirements of the victims who have lost their homes in the deluge, and supervise the rescue and relief work being carried out by the Foundation.

Teams of RF relief workers, along with volunteers from Reliance Industries Limited, are working round-the-clock, distributing relief kits, food packets, drinking water, blankets, ration kits, kitchen sets, clothes and fodder to the flood-hit people. As is her wont, Smt. Nita Ambani was there, leading the operation from the front. RF has teamed up with over 15 organisations to source and distribute relief materials. It is leveraging its toll-free helpline number to reach out to people stranded in remote areas. Advisories are being disseminated to spread awareness among the hapless victims about sanitation, health precautions, livestock care, and available government facilities.

Assuring the flood victims of timely relief, Smt. Nita Ambani, said: “Reliance Foundation will tirelessly work together to rebuild your lives and to make things better for you. Please do not lose hope. Keep the faith, and together we will improve things.”

The floods have claimed hundreds of lives, rendered thousands homeless, disrupted livelihoods, and caused large-scale loss of assets in Gujarat. Banaskantha district, one of the worst-hit areas, has been declared ‘disaster-affected’ under the Gujarat State Disaster Management Act, 2003.

Since the onset of the floods, RF, led by Smt. Nita Ambani, has been working tirelessly to support the affected communities. The Foundation is working hand-in-hand with the government authorities and other organisations to provide timely relief to the victims.

About Reliance Foundation:

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, aims to play a catalytic role in addressing the nation’s development challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions. Led by Founder and Chairperson Smt. Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation is relentlessly working towards facilitating transformative changes to ensure overall well-being and higher quality of life for all. Among India’s largest social initiatives, the Foundation is focused on addressing the nation’s development challenges in areas of Rural Transformation, Education, Health, Sports for Development, Disaster Response, Urban Renewal, and Arts, Culture and Heritage. The Foundation has touched the lives of more than 12 million people across India, in more than 12,500 villages and several urban locations.