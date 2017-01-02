Nine killed in new year mishpas in TN

A total of nine persons lost their lives lost their lives in various incidents across Tamilnadu since Saturday night, while over 150 were injured in events connected to new year revelry.

In Chennai alone, two persons killed, it is said. In the first incident, a 19-year-old on a two-wheeler was fatally knocked down by a share auto on a bridge in Mambalam.

In the second incident, a 53-yearold man walking down the road in an inebriated condition was run-over by an unknown vehicle.

Moreover, 120 persons in the city suffered injuries in various incidents related to New Year celebrations.

Reports say that two persons died in Kancheepuram while celebrating the dawn of new year. Two in Karur and Tiruchi too succumbed to road accidents.

In Coimbatore, as per the order of city police commissioner A Amalraj, 22 check points were set up in and around the city in the major roads.

Coimbatore city police have claimed that the new year celebration passed off smoothly in the city without any major incidents. In a novel way to reduce fatal accidents, the police stopped the drunken drivers and asked them to cut new year cake.