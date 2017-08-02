Nibunan Success Meet

Thanks giving is such a beautiful but rare culture in our society. ‘Nibunan’ starring action king Arjun, Prasanna, Varalakshmi and Shruthi Hariharan is directed by Arun Vaidyanathan has been getting very good response from the audience and movie critics . NIBUNAN team gathered and held a press meet today to thank the media . ‘Passion studios’ have produced this sucessful venture.’Passion studios ‘ Umesh said ,” Media reviews genuinely reflected the audience views which in turn helped the movie gain more steam at the box office. I want to thank the media people for their immense support for Nibunan.

Director Arun Vaidhyanathan said,” I had a very strong belief in Nibunan. Audience have celebrated Nibunan as they have celebrated Vikram Vedha. I thank the media and the audience for the tremendous support for the movie. It is indeed a huge privilege to have got the oppurtunity to direct Arjun sir’s 150 movie. I would also like to thank Prasanna, varalakshmi, Shruthi Hariharan, our surprise villian Krishna, my dop Arvind Krishna, Music Director Navin, editor Sathish surya, art director Arusamy for their hard work and amazing contribution to the movie”

Actor Arjun said, ” it’s a great gesture of my Nibunan producers to thank the media. I would like to thank all my directors, producers , co actors and technicians I have worked with in my career. I thank media for their huge support for Nibunan. The script to visual translation of Nibunan was brilliant “.