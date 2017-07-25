Nibunan Press Release

The much expected investigation thriller , NIBUNAN , which marks ‘Action king’ Arjun’s 150th movie is all set for a massive release on August 28th. The audio of the movie was launched today. Debutant music Director Navin is said to have delivered wonderful tunes which are expected to stay in audience mind and ears for a long time. Cinematography is done by Arvind Krishna. Directed by Arun vaidhyanathan, Nibunan stars Prasanna, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Shruthi Hariharan along with Arjun. This venture is produced by ‘Passion studios’ Mr.Umesh, Mr.Sudhan Sundaram, Mr. Jeyeram and Mr.Arun Vaidhyanathan. Due to the very good response which NIBUNAN’s teaser and trailer got, the expectation for the movie has rocketed high !!!

