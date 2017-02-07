NGT seeks response of TN, central govts on oil spill

A Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought the response of the Centre, the Tamil Nadu government and others on a plea seeking compensation for people affected by the recent oil spill off the coast of Tamil Nadu and seizure of the vessels involved in a collision.

The Bench asked the respondents to appear before it on Tuesday and submit their response.

The bench headed by NGT chairperson Swatantar Kumar issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), the central and state pollution control boards, the Ministry of Shipping and the Tamil Nadu government through its chief secretary.

“The fish and all the other aquatic animals have become victims to the widespread disaster caused by the two vessels as a result of their negligence,” the plea filed by one petitioner Ashwini Kumar through advocate Sumeer Sodhi said.

On January 28, 2017, MV Maple Galaxy, carrying LPG, and MT Dawn Kanchipuram, carrying petroleum oil lubricants, collided near the Kamarajar Port in Ennore, Tamil Nadu.

The priority now will be on compensating the victims of the oil spill caused by the collision of two ships carrying petroleum products off Kamarajar Port here, said a top official of the Directorate General Shipping.