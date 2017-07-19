New video of Sasikala in jail emerges, party denies charge

VIP treatment in prison for VK Sasikala reportedly includes five cells near hers being kept empty to ensure her privacy, a flat-screen television in her cell, and access to unused chambers of jail officials for meetings with visitors.

A day after photos of Sasikala’s cell in the Parappana Agrahara prison was released, a video clip revealing Sasikala and her relative Ilavarasi grossly violating the prison rules by not wearing convicts uniform and moving around in civil dress inside the barrack, was released on Tuesday.

It is seen in the video that the duo walking in the corridor at the entry gate of the women prisoners barrack. Sasikala is seen wearing a salwar and holing a bag while Ilavarasi is wearing a saree.

“Sasikala has given Rs 1 crore bribe to Rao and another Rs 1 crore was distributed among officials, including warden of the central jail where she is serving 4-year sentence in an illegal wealth case for allowing her special privileges,” said a local news channel thats quoted Deputy Inspector of Prisons (DIG) Roopa Moudgil submitted to the state government.

Meanwhile, a loyalist of the AIADMK (Amma) chief on Tuesday sought to dismiss allegations of her being accorded special treatment in a Bengaluru jail and dubbed the visuals purportedly showing her having various privileges in prison as “fake.”

AIADMK (Amma) Karnataka unit secretary V Pugazhenthi said the only thing that she has been provided in the prison is a bench to lie down and that too on a written request for the purpose.