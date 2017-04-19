“NEET is here to stay”, S Manova Raja

Finally subduing to the fact that Tamil Nadu is unlikely to be exempted from NEET this year, S Manova Raja, Chief Executive Officer of Fragrhen Academy advised students and their parents to not be afraid of the exam and take challenges head on.

Sharing his view upon the NEET-Tamil Nadu controversy, he said “Irrespective of the stand one might take on the necessity of NEET, it appears that the exam is here to stay”, while speaking at The Hindu EDGE Career Counselling for 10+2 students in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He shared his belief about NEET being advantageous in many ways, he argued, “Medical aspirants had to take 26 different entrance exams for admission to MBBS/BDS courses. Now they have just NEET along with AIIMS and JIPMER.”

Speaking about fears in the minds of State board students, he said that the difficulty level and domain of State board syllabus is as vast and in-depth as NEET syllabus. The main problem, according to him occurs when the state board schools do not focus on the 10+1 syllabus and curriculum as 44% of the NEET questions are from 10+1.

The government of Tamil Nadu had been opposing NEET since its introduction by Supreme Court in May 2016. In the series of events following confusion and controversy regarding NEET in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had requested him to give exemption to Tamil Nadu from NEET and sought the Centre’s nod for the resolution adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to dispense with NEET. However, the the final decision is still in arrears.

NEET is scheduled on May 07 (Sunday). Admit card for exam is available at cbseneet.nic.in from April 15. Scheduled in offline mode, NEET will be conducted across 103 cities for a total of 52,305 MBBS and BDS seats in the country. The Result of the exam will be uploaded at the official website in June 08, 2017. Qualified candidates will be called for counselling and seats will be filled on the basis of merit-cum-preference.

In the counselling session of The Hindu EDGE Career, S Raja urged the students to utilize the time they are left with for NEET preparation. Since NEET is now the unified medical entrance, the competition is now tougher and stiffer. “This time you are left with is the most cruicial time that would decide your future. Spend it wisely” he smilingly signed off.

For more information on NEET, click here: NEET

Source: Collegedunia.com