NEET: SC puts on hold counselling for medical courses in TN

The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold till August 22, the counselling for admissions for MBBS and BDS seats in Tamil Nadu.

Also, the apex court asked MCI and the state government to find a balanced. solution to deal with the interests of state board students and those who cleared NEET.

The Law Ministry had on Wednesday cleared the Ordinance passed by Tamil Nadu assembly wherein Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad cleared the ordinance after consulting Attorney General K K Venugopal.

The Apex court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to present a report on how many students from the Tamil Nadu State Board qualified NEET 2017.

The Supreme Court had earlier nullified Tamil Nadu’s notification for 85% quota to candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board and 15% quota for CBSE and other Boards for medical admissions in Institutions that come under its purview, the bench asked Tamil Nadu government to comply with the same.

“We don’t want a situation where NEET is demolished”, the court said on Thursday.

“Our motto is ‘whatever we do, a student who laboured for NEET and got a rank should not suffer at whatever cost,” it said.