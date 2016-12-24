Nayanthara’s role in Dora revealed

In her upcoming film Dora, Nayanthara has a new look as Pavalakodi, a middle class girl who is extremely close to her dad played by Thambi Ramaiah.

Giving more details about the movie, debutant director Das Ramaswamy says, “Dora is a fantasy crime thriller with horror elements and we had shot for almost 60 days and that too in the nights.”

Produced by A. Sarkunam, the movie features Nayanthara in the lead role. The film’s production began in March 2016 and principal photography commenced in June 2016.

The cast includes Thambi Ramaiah, Harish Uttaman and others. Music is by Vivek-Mervin, cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan and editing is by Gopikrishna.

In December 2015, A. Sarkunam announced that he would produce a horror film starring Nayanthara, which would be directed by his former assistant Dass Ramasamy.

The film began production during March 2016, with scenes involving Nayanthara and Harish Uthaman being shot across Chennai. Thereafter, Thambi Ramaiah was signed to play Nayanthara’s father in the film.