Nayanthara offers support to Jallikattu

Nayanthara has offered her support to Jallikattu and the youngsters who are protesting against the ban on the ancient and popular bull-taming sport.

In a statement, she said, “The power of youth is proven again. What Tamil Nadu has been witnessing for the past few days in support of Jallikattu is an unprecedented history. It indeed makes me proud to be part of this state.”

“As the youngsters fight out the various law enforcing agencies in the most passive manner I support the cause of the people of Tamil Nadu who support jallikattu…

If not by birth, atleast by the force of emotion and pride iam a Tamilian.This state has been giving me the stature and pride and at this time of emotional juncture I stand one among them to raise my voice against the foreign bodies, and also against the law enforcing agencies which were misinformed about the whole concept of Jallikattu…

I wish these efforts bring back “jallikattu” the cultural identity of Tamil Nadu without any further hindrance. Let the slogan “we want jallikattu” be heard all through the country.”

Already, a string of actors has offered their support to the bull taming sport, it may be noted.