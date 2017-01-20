Natarajan trying to lure me with sweet words: Deepa

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on Thursday stated that AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan was trying to lure her towards them with sweet words.

She however said that she would sure tell a good news to her supporters and they could trust her.

A day after Deepa Jayakumar made it clear that she was embarking on a political journey, Natarajan claimed that Deepa and her brother Deepak were like his children.

Interacting with journalists, he said it was his family’s responsibility to ensure that Deepak and Deepa were provided the requisite support for their better future.

“That is our duty and not that of those who instigate her. When we allege that some people are instigating Deepa to take a different path why should they get irritated or angered if they were not in the wrong? If she (Deepa) had any desire or expectations we would meet them,” he claimed.

Former Coimbatore south MLA T Malaravan, who also had a stint as mayor of Coimbatore Corporation, and former Pollachi MLA V P Chandrasekar said they have decided to join the party to be floated by Deepa.

Both blamed the party’s new general secretary V K Sasikala and her family for leaving AIADMK. “How can we let a family with no credibility take over a party built by MGR and Amma?” asked Malaravan.