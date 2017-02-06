Natarajan hospitalised with breathing difficulties

Ruling AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan was on Sunday night hospitalised in Chennai with complaints of breathing problem, party sources said.

While sources confirm that he was admitted to the hospital, the reason for his hospitalisation was not revealed.

Reliable sources said he was admitted due to breathing problems and low sugar levels, though it could not be confirmed officlaly.

Natarajan’s health complications come on a day of significant developments as Sasikala moved one big step closer to becoming Tamil Nadu’s chief minister.

His hospitalisation late in the evening comes in the backdrop of Sasikala’s election as the AIADMK Legislature Party following which incumbent Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tendering his resignation, paving way for her swearing-in as his successor.

Jayalalithaa, who won a sweeping victory in the 2016 assembly elections, came back to power on a crest that was short lived. She was admitted in the hospital in September, following complaints of shortness of breath, where she remained till her death on December 5. Following her demise, O Panneerselvam took charge as the chief minister.