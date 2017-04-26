Narendra Modi interaction through PRAGATI

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today chaired his eighteenth interaction through PRAGATI – the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress towards handling and resolution of grievances related to Railways. Noting that a large number of complaints were related to corrupt practices of officials, he directed strictest possible action against Railway officials found guilty of corruption. He asked the Indian Railways to work towards a unified single telephone number for all grievances and queries, including helpline in the case of an accident.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress of vital infrastructure projects in the railway, road and power sectors, spread over several states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland.

Among the projects reviewed today are: the Mumbai Metro, the Tirupati-Chennai Highway, long-pending road projects in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Manipur, and important power transmission lines in Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East.

Reviewing Mission Indradhanush for universal immunization of children, the Prime Minister asked for targeted attention in strict timeframes for the 100 worst performing districts in this regard. He said youth organizations such as NCC and Nehru Yuva Kendra could be involved in the outreach effort to ensure that no child was left without the benefit of immunization.

Reviewing the implementation of Swachhta Action Plans, the Prime Minister said that events such as Swachhta fortnights should be converted into movements towards permanent solutions. On the AMRUT Mission, the Prime Minister asked officials to quantify and document the gains achieved through the use of latest technology, such as LED bulbs, so that the benefits could be better appreciated by one and all.

The Prime Minister urged all Secretaries of the Government of India, and all Chief Secretaries of States, to come up with concrete plans and objectives for transformative change, to be achieved by the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022. With regard to cleanliness, he urged for maximum efforts ahead of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary by 2019.