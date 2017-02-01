Nandita in Aravind Swamy’s next

Aravind Swamy, whose career is going strong and steady after Thani Oruvan, will be teaming up with director Selvaa for a film in which he will be seen in the role of a cop.

The film has Ritika Singh essaying the female lead. Now, sources say the team has roped in Atta Kathi girl Nandita Swetha as the second female lead.

The tentative title of the movie is Vanangamudi. The actor will be playing the role of a straightforward, no-nonsense cop.

“Selvaa and I have been having a comfortable equation ever since we worked together in Pudhayal. He narrated the one-liner of this film, and I really liked the way he has developed it into a script. We will be starting work on the film soon,” says the Bombay hero.

Arvind Swamy will be seen as the male lead in Sathuranga Vettai 2, Vananga Mudi directed by Selva and the Tamil remake of Bhaskar The Rascal.

Also, director Karthck Naren the director of the latest super hit Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru has announced the title of his next- Naragasooran- which will be an intense suspense drama. It will likely feature Aravind Swamy in the lead.