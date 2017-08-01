Nalini, Perarivalan to come out of jail?

The Madras High Court on Monday issued notices to Tamil Nadu government to examine a petition filed by Nalini, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case, seeking parole for six months to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.

Nalini Sriharan last week moved the Madras High Court seeking ‘ordinary leave’ for six months to make arrangements for her daughter’s marriage.

Nalini, lodged in a special prison for women in Vellore, said she had sent representations to the Tamil Nadu chief minister and inspector general of prisons seeking parole, but there was no response from them.

As a life convict she was entitled to be granted ordinary leave for one month once in two years, Nalini, who has been in prison for 26 years, contended, adding she had not availed any such leave so far.

“Since I have to make certain arrangements for the marriage of my daughter Harithra, who is currently living with her grandparents in London, I made a representation to the chief minister seeking six months parole on November 12, 2016,” she said in her petition.

When Nalini’s plea came up for hearing today, justice M S Ramesh ordered the state government to file its response by August 7.

He ordered notices to the home secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, director general of prisons and superintendent of Vellore prison.