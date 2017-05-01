Mystery deepens over Kodanadu deaths, accused’s brother alleges foul play

Family members of S Kanagaraj, the prime suspect in the Kodanadu estate murder case, alleged foul play after he died in an accident in Salem.

His brother S Dhanapal, who said that there were no signs of an accident at the spot where a car had collided with Kanagaraj’s bike, claimed that the car driver had given a contradictory statement to the police.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s brother Dhanapal, Attur police registered a case under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC against Rafiq, who is being questioned.

Dhanapal has also demanded a detailed enquiry. Following a postmortem, the body handed over to relatives. Kanagaraj is survived by his wife and infant daughter.

Mystery also shrouds the circumstances in which the second accused in the Kodanadu murder case, Sayan alias Syam, 35, was involved in an accident.

Sayan was travelling in a car with his family in Palakkad in Kerala when their car rammed against a stationary lorry. He is in a critical condition. His wife and five-year-old daughter died in the accident.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders including M K Stalin, Tamilisai Soundararajan and EVKS Elangovan have demanded detailed probe into these incidents.