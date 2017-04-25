Mylapore is place for temples, hotels & more

Mylapore, one of the traditional areasin Chennai, is not just known for the famous Sri Kapaleeswarar temple, but also for its hotels, which offer tasty and homely food at affordable rates.

In fact, some of the hotels in Mylapore are among the best places to eat in Chennai. If you come to the locality, after offering prayers at Kapaleeswarar temple and Sai Baba temple, you can head straight to have best breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Karpagambal mess, Rayar mess and Mami mess are to name a few. This apart, there are many roadside eateries and also posh restaurants to satisfy your taste buds.

But make sure about Mylapore Sai Baba temple timings and Kapaleeswarar temple timings before you visit here.