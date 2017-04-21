My Left Hand Is the Real Hero of the Film Reveals Peechaankai Lead Karthik

A Trailer of a film can create huge impact in the mind sets of Audience, through which they could judge the quality and the content of that particular film. This concept has been proved by the upcoming film ‘PEECHAANKAI’, which is now popularly known as ‘India’s First film on Alien Hand Syndrome’.

Directed by debutante Ashok and produced by RS Karthik under the banner ‘Karsa Entertainment’ and PG Muthaiah under the banner ‘PG Media Works’, ‘Peechaankai’ has Karthik and Anjali Rao in the lead roles. It is to be noted that the trailer of ‘PEECHAANKAI’ has earned more than 15 lakh views on YouTube in a very short span of time.

“My character’s name is SMOODHU and I play as a left hand pick pocket in this film. According to the script, my left hand is the hero of the film. I will live like a king, until my left hand obeys to what my mind says, but when it turns vice versa, my life gets into trouble.

To be simple, my left hand is my hero and at one particular point, it turns as my villain. I am pretty sure that my character Smoodhu will be loved by all sets of audience, especially by the children” says the left hand Pick Pocket Karthik enthusiastically.