Muslims should spred love, follow non-violence: Prince of Arcot

Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has said Islam preaches love, tolerance, non-violence, respect to each other’s religion and forgiveness.

Speaking at the ‘Seerath-un-Nabi’ Celebrations (life and teachings of the Holy Prophet), organised by Fathima Basheer Matriculation Higher Secondary School For Girls, at the SIET College for Women Auditorium, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, who was the chief guest, said that Muslims celebrate ‘Seerath-un-Nabi’ to remember the entire life and authentic teachings (Hadith) of the Holy Prophet, Muhammad (pbuh), on such an occasion.

Muslims believe that the remembrance of the Holy Prophet is incumbent in each minute and second of time and every Muslim should act on the authentic sayings of the Holy Prophet in their whole lifetime.

His teachings are relevant to the entire mankind to this day, the Prince said. He also said that the Holy Prophet was sent down, as the last Messenger, not only to Muslims, but for the entire mankind.

His noble example of thought, word and deeds, which is based entirely on the Noble Qur’an should be followed by total practice, and not by merely celebrating such meetings.

Islam preaches love, tolerance, non-violence, respect to each other’s religion and forgiveness, form basic ethics of religion.

A true Muslim is one who strictly adheres to these principles. At the same time, Islam strongly condemns terrorism, violence and blood shed in the name of religion or in any form, the Prince added. The Prince distributed Prizes to the students of the School.