The musical doors of ‘Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae’ will be opened by Kamal Haasan on April 24th

The most successful and enjoyable genre ‘Horror – Comedy’ will always have a special welcome from the Tamil Audiences. However if you add an emotional twist to it, then it becomes even more interesting. ‘SANGILI BUNGILI KADHAVA THORAE’, slated for a Worldwide release on 19th May is already one of the most anticipated films for this summer holidays. The two doors of ‘SBKT’ have been perfectly carved by debutante director Ike and the doors are well furnished by the ravishing performances of lead characters Jiiva, Sridivya, Soori and an ensemble cast. Produced by Atlee under the banner ‘A for Apple’ and presented by Fox Star Studios, team SBKT has planned for a grand audio and trailer launch on 24th April, 2017. The Audio and Trailer will be released by Kamal Haasan.

