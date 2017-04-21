Music and Spiritual delight in Kanchipuram

Kachipuram, the temple town, will host Sri Syama Sastry 5th National Music Festival – 2017 and Sri Ramanujacharya Millenium (1000 Years) Jayanthi Mahotsav – 2017.

While the music festival in memory of Syama Sastry will be held from April 22 to 28, Ramanujacharya Jayanthi Mahotsav will be held from April 22 to 30.

For the first time in the country, these events are being organised in Kanchipuram, which is ‘Mokshapuri’ (heaven like town) according to Vedas. The venue will be Navarathri Mandapam, Sri Kamashi Ambal Devasthanam.

The seven-day music festival will be packed with performances by many popular musicians, including Dr Komanduri Seshadri, Dr Bhuvaneswari, B Vaidyanathan, Thrissur Brothers etc.

The programmes are co-ordinated by SSS Bharathi and Sri Ramanujar Utsav Committee. All are welcome. From April 22 to 30, the above music programmes will be held at Sri Ramanujar Sannidhi, adjacent to Sri Varadaraja Swamy Temple, Little Kanchipuram.

All are welcome. Major events will be webcast live at www.kanchipuram.in