Murugadoss slams national awards jury once again

Director A R Murugadoss, who recently expressed displeasure over national awards, has once again tweeted about it.

He posted on his timeline on Friday : “Mr. jury, It’s nt only my opinion it’s the voice of whole Indian audience, better nt to argue & dig out the truth.”

Earlier, he wrote: “Can clearly witness the influence & partiality of people in jury, it’s biased.”

Meanwhile, the director’s upcoming film, a trilingual (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) featuring Mahesh Babu, has been named Spyder.

It is an espionage thriller film written and directed by Murugadoss. The film features Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Production began in 2015, and the film’s Principal photography commenced on July 2016. It is scheduled for a worldwide release on 23 June 2017 . The first look of the film was released on 12 April 2017. It marks also Mahesh Babu’s Tamil debut.