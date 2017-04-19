Mumbai Indians host 18,000 underprivileged kids as its 12th man

Wankhede Stadium – the home of Mumbai Indians today turned into a sea of blue, as Mumbai Indians hosted yet another group of 18,000 underprivileged children, providing them with a life-time of experience of watching a live match at its fortress during the match against Gujarat Lions as part of its ‘Education For All’ initiative.

To support the cause of equal and rightful education for every child in the society, Mumbai Indians each year dedicate one of its home match exclusive for these underprivileged children.

Started in year 2010 through partnership with various NGOs, Reliance Foundation and Mumbai Indians have positively impacted the lives of over 1,00,000 (one lakh) underprivileged children in support of their education.

Mrs Nita Ambani, Chairperson Reliance Foundation and owner Mumbai Indians recently credited the success of EFA as the biggest win for her.

“Mumbai Indians has emerged as champions both in cricket and in spirit. For me, personally, one of the greatest wins has been our ‘Education For All’ initiative. In this tenth year of Mumbai Indians, we are celebrating yet another milestone of positively impacting lives of 1 lakh underprivileged children through EFA,” she said during recent Mumbai Indians 10 years’ celebration.

Reliance Foundation made elaborate arrangements to ensure every single aspect is looked into for the comfort of the children. A total of 414 BEST and private busses, with over 2000 volunteers were deployed to transport the children to the stadium and back. Over 100,000 food boxes, sufficient availability of water and beverages and a medical team has been deployed to support throughout the event.