Moonshot Entertainment production no.1 direction by Priyadarshan starring Udhayanidhi

‘Moonshot Entertainment’ by producer Santosh T Kurvilla comes to give the glow in Priyadarshan’s direction with Udhaynidhi Stalin, Parvathy Nair and Namita Pramod in the lead. This will be the official remake of much appreciated & blockbuster Malayalam film ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ that has won 2 national awards, 5 state awards & 2 Filmfare awards to its name apart from winning several television awards as well.

The other casts include Samuthirakani & MS Baskar. Samuthirakani pens the dialogues of the film as well. While Ekambaram handles cinematography, Music of this production is scored by Darbuka Siva. The pooja of the film was held today at Four Frames to commence the start of the production and shoot is to begin on the 19th of July. To suit the premise & story, this flick will be majorly shot in Courtallam and Thenkasi area. The unexpected combination of Udhaynidhi’s naturalness & Priyadarshan’s experience kindles the curiosity as to what would they offer.