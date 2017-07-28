Modi rocks Rameswaram: Launches deep-sea fishing scheme, opens Kalam memorial, flags off Ayodhya train

“Nanbargale, vanakkam! Indha punidha sthalamana Rameswaram nagarathuku vandadhai en baghyamaga karudhugiren,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the delight of the gathering he addressed after inaugurating a memorial for late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

“Ramayanathil vanda anil pola (Like the squirrel in Ramayana),” he said, calling upon people to contribute their mite to the building of the nation.

Acceding to a long-pending demand of the Tamil Nadu government, Modi on Thursday launched a deep-sea fishing scheme for fishermen of this region, saying it would help them overcome problems of fishing in Palk Strait.

He flagged off a weekly train linking the pilgrimage centres of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Rameswaram, saying both are linked to Lord Rama.

The PM urged the people to work together to fulfil former president A P J Abdul Kalam’s dream of seeing a developed India by 2022 when it celebrates its 75th Independence Day.

“There are 125 crore people and if each one takes one step, then the country would be 125 crore steps ahead,” he said.

He said the work culture in central government offices has now changed from what it was earlier when employees used to have a tea break within an hour or so after reporting to work.