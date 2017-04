Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the maiden Shimla-New Delhi flight under a government’s UDAN scheme that makes air travel cheaper and accessible to lower middle class.

“Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik”(UDAN) scheme makes air travel cheaper at Rs.2500 an hour flight. This will accessible to lower middle class families of India and plans to enhance connectivity with more airports across the country.

42-seather ATR flight is being operated by Alliance Air a subsidiary of Air India.