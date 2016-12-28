Ministry of Railways Doubles Compensation Rate Payable to Railway Accident Victims

Ministry of Railways has decided to revise the amounts of compensation payable in respect of Death & Injuries to the passengers involved in Accidents and Untoward Incidents. In the revised compensation rules the amount in all the categories have been doubled with respect to the existing amounts. This has been done by amending “The Railway Accidents and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Rules, 1990”. The new amended rules are being now referred to as “The Railway Accidents and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Rules, 2016”.
As per the revised Compensation Rules, compensation in case of death has been doubled from Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh. The new rules will come into effect from 1st January 2017. The schedule giving the amounts of both existing and revised rates are given below.
|Item
|Existing Amount (Rs.)
|Revised Amount (Rs.)
|PART I
|For death
|4,00,000
|8,00,000
|PART II
|For loss of both hands or amputation at higher sites
|4,00,000
|8,00,000
|For loss of hand and a foot
|4,00,000
|8,00,000
|For double amputation through leg. or thigh or amputation through leg or thigh on one side and loss of other foot.
|4,00,000
|8,00,000
|For loss of sight to such an extent as to render the claimant unable to perform any work for which eyesight is essential
|4,00,000
|8,00,000
|For very severe facial disfigurement
|4,00,000
|8,00,000
|For absolute deafness
|4,00,000
|8,00,000
|PART III
|For amputation through shoulder joint
|3,60,000
|7,20,000
|For amputation below shoulder with stump less than 8" from tip of acromion
|3,20,000
|6,40,000
|For amputation from 8" from tip of acromion to less than 41/2" below tip of olecranon
|2,80,000
|5,60,000
|For loss of a hand or the thumb and forefinger of one hand or amputation from 41/2" below space tip of olecranon
|2,40,000
|4,80,000
|For loss of thumb
|1,20,000
|2,40,000
|For loss of thumb and its metacarpal bone.
|1,60,000
|3,20,000
|For loss of four fingers of one hand
|2,00,000
|4,00,000
|For loss of three fingers of one hand
|1,20,000
|2,40,000
|For loss of two fingers of one hand
|80,000
|1,60,000
|For loss of terminal phalanx of thumb
|80,000
|1,60,000
|For amputation of both feet resulting in end bearing stumps
|3,60,000
|7,20,000
|For amputation through both feet proximal to the metatarsophalangeal joint
|3,20,000
|6,40,000
|For loss of all toes of both feet through the metatarso-phalangeal joint
|1,60,000
|3,20,000
|For loss of all toes of both feet proximal to the proximal interphalangeal joint
|1,20,000
|2,40,000
|For loss of all toes of both feet distal to the proximal inter-phalangeal joint
|80,000
|1,60,000
|For amputation at hip
|3,60,000
|7,20,000
|For amputation below hip with stump not exceeding 5" in length measured from tip of great trench-anter
|3,20,000
|3,20,000
|For amputation below hip with stump exceeding 5" in length measured from tip of great trench anter but not beyond middle thigh
|2,80,000
|5,60,000
|For amputation below middle thigh to 41/2" below knee
|2,40,000
|4,80,000
|For amputation below knee with stump exceeding 41/2"but not exceeding 5"
|2,00,000
|4,00,000
|Fracture of Spine with Paraplegia
|2,00,000
|4,00,000
|For amputation below knee with stump exceeding 5"
|1,60,000
|3,20,000
|For loss of one eye without complications the other being normal
|1,60,000
|3,20,000
|For amputation of one foot resulting in end-bearing
|1,20,000
|2,40,000
|For amputation through one foot proximal to the metatarso-phalangeal joint
|1,20,000
|2,40,000
|Fracture of Spine without paraplegia
|1,20,000
|2,40,000
|For loss of vision of one eye without complications of disfigurement of eye ball, the other being normal
|1,20,000
|2,40,000
|For loss of all toes of one foot through the metatarso-phalangeal joint
|80,000
|1,60,000
|Fracture of Hip-joint
|80,000
|1,60,000
|Fracture of Major Bone Femur Tibia both limbs
|80,000
|1,60,000
|Fracture of Major Bone Humerus Radius Both limbs
|60,000
|1,20,000
|Fracture of Pelvis not involving joint
|40,000
|80,000
|Fracture of Major Bone Femur Tibia One limb
|40,000
|80,000
|Fracture of Major Bone Humerus Radius Ulna One limb
|32,000
|64,000