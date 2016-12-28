Ministry of Railways Doubles Compensation Rate Payable to Railway Accident Victims

Ministry of Railways has decided to revise the amounts of compensation payable in respect of Death & Injuries to the passengers involved in Accidents and Untoward Incidents. In the revised compensation rules the amount in all the categories have been doubled with respect to the existing amounts. This has been done by amending “The Railway Accidents and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Rules, 1990”. The new amended rules are being now referred to as “The Railway Accidents and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Rules, 2016”.

As per the revised Compensation Rules, compensation in case of death has been doubled from Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh. The new rules will come into effect from 1st January 2017. The schedule giving the amounts of both existing and revised rates are given below.

Item Existing Amount (Rs.) Revised Amount (Rs.) PART I For death 4,00,000 8,00,000 PART II For loss of both hands or amputation at higher sites 4,00,000 8,00,000 For loss of hand and a foot 4,00,000 8,00,000 For double amputation through leg. or thigh or amputation through leg or thigh on one side and loss of other foot. 4,00,000 8,00,000 For loss of sight to such an extent as to render the claimant unable to perform any work for which eyesight is essential 4,00,000 8,00,000 For very severe facial disfigurement 4,00,000 8,00,000 For absolute deafness 4,00,000 8,00,000 PART III For amputation through shoulder joint 3,60,000 7,20,000 For amputation below shoulder with stump less than 8" from tip of acromion 3,20,000 6,40,000 For amputation from 8" from tip of acromion to less than 41/2" below tip of olecranon 2,80,000 5,60,000 For loss of a hand or the thumb and forefinger of one hand or amputation from 41/2" below space tip of olecranon 2,40,000 4,80,000 For loss of thumb 1,20,000 2,40,000 For loss of thumb and its metacarpal bone. 1,60,000 3,20,000 For loss of four fingers of one hand 2,00,000 4,00,000 For loss of three fingers of one hand 1,20,000 2,40,000 For loss of two fingers of one hand 80,000 1,60,000 For loss of terminal phalanx of thumb 80,000 1,60,000 For amputation of both feet resulting in end bearing stumps 3,60,000 7,20,000 For amputation through both feet proximal to the metatarsophalangeal joint 3,20,000 6,40,000 For loss of all toes of both feet through the metatarso-phalangeal joint 1,60,000 3,20,000 For loss of all toes of both feet proximal to the proximal interphalangeal joint 1,20,000 2,40,000 For loss of all toes of both feet distal to the proximal inter-phalangeal joint 80,000 1,60,000 For amputation at hip 3,60,000 7,20,000 For amputation below hip with stump not exceeding 5" in length measured from tip of great trench-anter 3,20,000 3,20,000 For amputation below hip with stump exceeding 5" in length measured from tip of great trench anter but not beyond middle thigh 2,80,000 5,60,000 For amputation below middle thigh to 41/2" below knee 2,40,000 4,80,000 For amputation below knee with stump exceeding 41/2"but not exceeding 5" 2,00,000 4,00,000 Fracture of Spine with Paraplegia 2,00,000 4,00,000 For amputation below knee with stump exceeding 5" 1,60,000 3,20,000 For loss of one eye without complications the other being normal 1,60,000 3,20,000 For amputation of one foot resulting in end-bearing 1,20,000 2,40,000 For amputation through one foot proximal to the metatarso-phalangeal joint 1,20,000 2,40,000 Fracture of Spine without paraplegia 1,20,000 2,40,000 For loss of vision of one eye without complications of disfigurement of eye ball, the other being normal 1,20,000 2,40,000 For loss of all toes of one foot through the metatarso-phalangeal joint 80,000 1,60,000 Fracture of Hip-joint 80,000 1,60,000 Fracture of Major Bone Femur Tibia both limbs 80,000 1,60,000 Fracture of Major Bone Humerus Radius Both limbs 60,000 1,20,000 Fracture of Pelvis not involving joint 40,000 80,000 Fracture of Major Bone Femur Tibia One limb 40,000 80,000 Fracture of Major Bone Humerus Radius Ulna One limb 32,000 64,000