Ministry of Railways Doubles Compensation Rate Payable to Railway Accident Victims

Ministry of Railways has decided to revise the amounts of compensation payable in respect of Death & Injuries to the passengers involved in Accidents and Untoward Incidents. In the revised compensation rules the amount in all the categories have been doubled with respect to the existing amounts. This has been done by amending “The Railway Accidents and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Rules, 1990”. The new amended rules are being now referred to as “The Railway Accidents and Untoward Incidents (Compensation) Rules, 2016”.

As per the revised Compensation Rules, compensation in case of death has been doubled from Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh. The new rules will come into effect from 1st January 2017. The schedule giving the amounts of both existing and revised rates are given below.

ItemExisting Amount (Rs.)Revised Amount (Rs.)
PART I
For death4,00,0008,00,000
PART II
For loss of both hands or amputation at higher sites4,00,0008,00,000
For loss of hand and a foot4,00,0008,00,000
For double amputation through leg. or thigh or amputation through leg or thigh on one side and loss of other foot.4,00,0008,00,000
For loss of sight to such an extent as to render the claimant unable to perform any work for which eyesight is essential4,00,0008,00,000
For very severe facial disfigurement4,00,0008,00,000
For absolute deafness4,00,0008,00,000
PART III
For amputation through shoulder joint3,60,0007,20,000
For amputation below shoulder with stump less than 8" from tip of acromion3,20,0006,40,000
For amputation from 8" from tip of acromion to less than 41/2" below tip of olecranon2,80,0005,60,000
For loss of a hand or the thumb and forefinger of one hand or amputation from 41/2" below space tip of olecranon2,40,0004,80,000
For loss of thumb1,20,0002,40,000
For loss of thumb and its metacarpal bone.1,60,0003,20,000
For loss of four fingers of one hand2,00,0004,00,000
For loss of three fingers of one hand1,20,0002,40,000
For loss of two fingers of one hand80,0001,60,000
For loss of terminal phalanx of thumb80,0001,60,000
For amputation of both feet resulting in end bearing stumps3,60,0007,20,000
For amputation through both feet proximal to the metatarsophalangeal joint3,20,0006,40,000
For loss of all toes of both feet through the metatarso-phalangeal joint1,60,0003,20,000
For loss of all toes of both feet proximal to the proximal interphalangeal joint1,20,0002,40,000
For loss of all toes of both feet distal to the proximal inter-phalangeal joint80,0001,60,000
For amputation at hip3,60,0007,20,000
For amputation below hip with stump not exceeding 5" in length measured from tip of great trench-anter3,20,0003,20,000
For amputation below hip with stump exceeding 5" in length measured from tip of great trench anter but not beyond middle thigh2,80,0005,60,000
For amputation below middle thigh to 41/2" below knee2,40,0004,80,000
For amputation below knee with stump exceeding 41/2"but not exceeding 5"2,00,0004,00,000
Fracture of Spine with Paraplegia2,00,0004,00,000
For amputation below knee with stump exceeding 5"1,60,0003,20,000
For loss of one eye without complications the other being normal1,60,0003,20,000
For amputation of one foot resulting in end-bearing1,20,0002,40,000
For amputation through one foot proximal to the metatarso-phalangeal joint1,20,0002,40,000
Fracture of Spine without paraplegia1,20,0002,40,000
For loss of vision of one eye without complications of disfigurement of eye ball, the other being normal1,20,0002,40,000
For loss of all toes of one foot through the metatarso-phalangeal joint80,0001,60,000
Fracture of Hip-joint80,0001,60,000
Fracture of Major Bone Femur Tibia both limbs80,0001,60,000
Fracture of Major Bone Humerus Radius Both limbs60,0001,20,000
Fracture of Pelvis not involving joint40,00080,000
Fracture of Major Bone Femur Tibia One limb40,00080,000
Fracture of Major Bone Humerus Radius Ulna One limb32,00064,000