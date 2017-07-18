More ministers slam Kamal, actor gets support from OPS, Stalin

At least three ministers on Monday took potshots at Kamal Haasan, for the actor-filmmaker’s comments against the government.

Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam said Kamal did not have the standing to make any comments on women as he was against

Tamil culture.

He wanted to know why the actor was silent when late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was alive.

Finance minister D Jayakumar said, “If Kamal Haasan has the guts, let him enter politics. Then he can level charges.”

He said that the actor was unnecessarily involved in mudslinging against the government and the ministers were only responding to his allegations. “The DMK has been forced to a situation to support Kamal,” he added.

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam has said the ministers should not threaten for making charges against the government. “He has spoken nothing wrong. Those in power should respond in a proper way,” he said.

DMK Working President M K Stalin said Kamal’s charges reflected the mindset of the people of the state.

He said the DMK too has been stating that the ruling regime was corrupt. “We are saying this repeatedly”, he said.