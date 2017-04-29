Minister supports OPS becoming CM, ex-Min says cadre don’t want patch-up

S Semmalai, a senior leader from the Panneerselvam-led AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) camp who held a meeting with the party’s office-bearers in Salem district, told reporters: “Cadres wish that we should not join hands with the Palaniswami faction.”

He insisted that merger talks could begin only after their demands—a formal ouster of V.K. Sasikala, her nephew T.T.V. Dinakaran and other family members from the party and a CBI probe into the death of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa—are met.

Minister for milk and dairy development K T Rajenthra Bhalaji said there is no wrong in the demand by Semmalai to make O Panneerselvam as CM again.

Bhalaji however opposed to Semmalai’s remarks that AIADMK workers did not want Panneerselvam to join hands with the group led by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“Semmalai has no right to speak like this,” he said and added that works to build a memorial for late chief minister J Jayalalithaa would commence next month and the two teams would come together before that.

It was earlier reported that the two factions—AIADMK (Amma) under chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) led by former chief minister O. Panneerselvam would sit together for merger talks on Monday evening. But that has not happened till this moment.