Minister says OPS is like brother, TTV says AIADMK teams will unite soon

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani on Sunday said former chief minister O Paneerselvam was like a brother and AIADMK’s two factions will work together soon.

Meanwhile, AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran on Sunday said there are no differences in the party or in his family.

Speaking to reporters, he also said he will take up party works after August 5. He expressed hope that the warring groups of the party would unite soon.

His uncle and AIADMK (Amma) general secretary V K Sasikala’s brother Divakaran on Sunday said the party can not be weakened.

Dinakaran and Divakaran are no longer at loggerheads. This development assumes significance as TTV is all set to return to the party on August 5.

Sasikala’s sister-in-law Santhanalakshmi, died after prolonged illness at a Chennai hospital and her final rites were carried out on Friday in her hometown Thanjavur.

Seated together, Dhivakaran and TTV were seen talking to each other with a composed demeanour. They also addressed the media together.