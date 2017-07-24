Minister invites Rajini, Kamal to join AIADMK

Co-operatives Minister Sellur Raju on Sunday dared Tamil stars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth to join the ruling AIADMK. His ‘invitation’, however came with a rider.

“If Rajini and Kamal really intend to do good to the people of the State, they should join AIADMK,” the Minister said.

If Kamal points out to their mistakes after joining the AIADMK, they would be ready to rectify them, he added.

It is to be noted that both Rajini and Kamal had expressed displeasure over the functioning of the Tamil Nadu government.

Sellur Raju’s statement is the latest in a series of jibes by ministers in the Edappadi Palaniswami-led government on Kamal Haasan, who had accused the present administration of corruption.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had dared the actor to join politics and said he would then give him a befitting reply. Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani too had challenged Kamal Haasan to prove the existence of corruption in the government and also asked if he was ready share the details of taxes paid for his movies.