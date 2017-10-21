Mersal row: Makers come forward to remove GST scenes

The producer of Mersal has reportedly decided to cut out parts of the new Vijay movie after the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party took exception to some dialogues critical of the Goods and Services Act (GST)..

Sources say that Thenandal Films, the movie’s producers have agreed in principle to remove the references. A report said that though this may have beem conveyed to the BJP, it was highly unlikely that any changes will be made till the end of the Deepavali weekend.

The BJP took objection to what it termed as”untruths regarding the GST in the just- released Tamil movie Mersal and wanted dialogues on the central taxation to be deleted.

Close on the heels of BJP state unit Tamilisai Soundararajan slammed the actor for the scenes, BJP senior leaders L Ganesan (MP) and Pon Radhakrishnan (Union minister) joined the chorus.

Tamilisai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working round the clock for the betterment of the country and his government has brought down the prices of the medicines significantly in the last three years.

“What do they (Mersal filmmakers) know about the GST or the economies involved in it? Spreading incorrect opinions is condemnable,” she added.