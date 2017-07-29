Mersal Kerala rights sold out for good price

Global United Media has acquired the Kerala distribution rights of Vijay’s upcoming film Mersal, which has created huge expectations.

It is to be noted that Vijay commands a huge fan following in Kerala and his films get a very good opening.

According to sources, Global United Media is known for their wide release strategy and since Vijay enjoys a solid market in Kerala, it would be a record release in the state.

The name of one of the three characters played by Vijay in his upcoming film Mersal, directed by Atlee, is Maaran.

With the leaked pics, it’s understood that Maaran is a caring doctor, who helps the needy and thus they call him ‘Maruthuvar Thilagam’.

Mersal is written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. Produced by Thenandal Studio Limited, the film stars Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles with S. J. Surya, Sathyaraj and Vadivelu amongst others in supporting roles.

A. R. Rahman is the film’s music composer, while Ruben and debutant G. K. Vishnu are working on the project as editor and cinematographer respectively.