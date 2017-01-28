Mention of ‘Chinnamma’ creates uproar in Assembly

The mention of AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala’s name in the Tamil Nadu Assembly by a ruling party MLA on Friday created a flutter, with the DMK questioning it.

“Respects to Amma (late chief minister J Jayalalithaa), and respects to Chinnamma (Sasikala) as well,” said Kunnam AIADMK MLA R T Ramachandran as he raised a question to know if a textile park would be set up in his constituency.

Immediately, deputy leader of opposition Duraimurugan stood up and asked who the MLA was referring by the name Chinnamma.

This angered the ruling party MLAs. But the DMK leader stood his ground and wanted to know who the MLA was referring to.

To this, Speaker P Dhanapal said Ramachandran had made a mention of Sasikala as she was the General Secretary of his party, AIADMK.

“They (AIADMK) make a mention of their General Secretary much like you (DMK) take the names of your leaders during debates,” he said.

Later when senior AIADMK MLA K A Sengottaiyan moved the motion to thank the Governor for his address to the assembly, he mentioned ‘Chinnamma’ at the start itself and criticised Duraimurugan for raising this issue.