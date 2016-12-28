Why MDMK walked out of People Welfare Front?

MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday said his party has decided to exit the People’s Welfare Front (PWF).

Speaking to the media, he said, “The high level committee of the party met and decided that the party will exit the PWF.”

He added: “However, we will continue to have close ties with other parties of the alliance such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).”

The alliance has been unable to keep itself together after the elections in May. Just after of the polls, Vijayakanth-led Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) and G.K. Vasan’s Tamil Maanila Congress walked out of the six-party front.

Now that Vaiko, who is the convenor of the front, walked out, the remaining parties are VCK, CPI and CPI(M).

The decision by MDMK comes a day before Thol Thirumavalavan holds a demonetisation conference in Puducherry. The dalit party has invited allies, but the MDMK which has been endorsing Narendra Modi government’s “economic reforms aimed at curbing black money,” has not been invited. During his meeting with Modi, Vaiko termed the decision, “historic.”

Though there had been some differences of opinion between MDMK and the rest, Vaiko’s support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation scheme did not go down well as the other three parties had been fiercely opposed to it.