Maran brothers acquitted in Aircel-Maxis case

Special CBI Court Judge O P Saini today discharged all accused in Aircel Maxis scam case saying prima facie no evidence was found against them.

The CBI Court on December 19 last year deferred pronouncing its orders against the Maran brothers and others to December 22.

A special 2G court had earlier on September 17 last year dismissed the applications filed by the ex-telecom minister and his brother, challenging its jurisdiction to try the Aircel-Maxis deal case in which they have been summoned as accused.

Recently, a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking to be heard before the court decides to cancel Aircel’s use of the 2G licences it acquired in 2006.

The government’s top law officer, attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, appeared on behalf of 12 banks, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.