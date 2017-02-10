Maradona becomes FIFA ambassador

56 year old Maradona led Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986 but has been a harsh critic of the game’s governing body over the years.

However, the former Boca Juniors and Barcelona man announced his new role with the organisation via his Facebook page.

‘Now it’s official,’ Maradona said on his account. “Finally I can fulfill one of the lifelong dreams; to work for a clean and transparent FIFA alongside people who really love football.”

The world body is recovering from the worst graft scandal in its history, with dozens of people, including ex-FIFA executive committee members, indicted in the United States since May 2015.

Maradona, who has 91 caps, has been invited back into the FIFA fold thanks to a warm relationship with Blatter’s successor Gianni Infantino, who was elected in February last year.