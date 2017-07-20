Mani Ratnam finds it tough to finalise cast for his next

After Kattru Veliyidai, ace director Mani Ratnam was set to start his next film soon. But he is yet to do so, and it is learnt that he is yet to finalise the cast.

“Mani sir is in talks with a few actors and this includes Madhavan. But he hasn’t signed anyone yet and the process will take a few more weeks,” sources were quoted as saying.

“He is exploring a different genre and it won’t be another romantic flick this time. Also, the film might feature two male protagonists,” they added.

Earlier, it was said Mani Ratnam’s next movie would have his favourite actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his latest heroine Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.

Interestingly, while Aishwarya had acted in Mani’s movies such as Iruvar and Ravanan, Aditi Rao is the heroine of his recent venture Kaatru Veliyidai.

Aditi had already hinted about joining hands with Mani Ratnam again after Kaatru Veliyidai whereas Aishwarya Rai was tight lipped about the project.