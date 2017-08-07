Mahaan Sri Raghavender “346th Aradhana Mahothsava of Sri Raghavendra Guru Sarvabhoumaru” at ” Dakshina Mantralaya” Nanjangud Sri Raghavendra Swamy, Mutt, Triplicane, Chennai.

Under the instruction of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt Head Sri Sri 1008 Sri Subudhendra Theertha Swamy, Mahaan Sri Raghavender “346th Aradhana Mahothsava of Sri Raghavendra Guru Sarvabhoumaru” is taking place at “Dakshina Mantralaya” Nanjangud Sri Raghavendra Swamy, Mutt, Triplicane,Chennai.

Starting from 6.8.2017 to 12.8.2017

Various Aradhanai Programmes are being performed in the morning from 5 am to 12 noon and in the evening from 5.30 pm to 8 pm.

Programmes are being held on all Aradhana Mahotsava Days from 6.8.2017 to 12.8.2017.

UPANYASA on “SRI RAGHAVENDRA VIJAYA” by Vidwan Shri N .RAMAKRISHNACHAR From 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm .

8.8.2017 Music Concert by Ms Sandhya & Party

9.8.2017 Grand Procession of SRI RAGHAVENDRA SWAMIGALU along 4 Mada Streets on Madhyaaradhana Day

10.8.2017 Bharathanatyam by Vidushi Tanya S Raghavendran, MA Nataraja Natya Shaale Nanjangud

11.8.2017 Veena & Keyboard by Nadopasana Group

On 8.8.2017 , 9.8.2017 and 10.8.2017 Annadanam will take place around 1 pm.

Arrangements for the same were carried out by the Manager Triplicane ” Dakshina Mantralaya” Nanjangud Sri Raghavendra Swamy, Mutt, Triplicane., Chennai

All the devotees are requested to participate in the “346th Aradhana Mahothsava ” and get the blessings of Mahaan Raghavender.

T Raghavan