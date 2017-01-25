When is Magalir Mattum releasing?

Jyothika’s upcoming film Magalir Mattum is said to be hitting the screens this summer. Suriya on Sunday released the second poster of Magalir Mattum.

Releasing the poster on his Twitter page, Suriya wrote Jyotika plays a character called Prabha.

After garnering rave reviews for her comeback film 36 Vayathiniley, the dynamic diva is back with Magalir Mattum in which she plays Prabha a powerful documentary filmmaker, who takes up a cause and fights for it.

The movie is written and directed by Bramma, in his second venture after Kuttram Kadithal (2015). The film features Jyothika in the lead role, while Saranya, Bhanupriya, Urvashi, Nassar and Livingston play pivotal roles. Produced by Suriya, the venture began production in July 2016.

Bramma says, “She plays Prabha, a documentary filmmaker. She is a self-made woman who is grounded, bold and practical as well. She is tough as the poster conveys and we have wrapped up a majority of the portions.”

Talking about the poster, he shares, “This particular scene was shot in Agra and we filmed a small portion in and around the city as the story travels to North India.”