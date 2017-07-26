Madras HC makes Vande Matharam must in schools, offices

The Madras high court on Tuesday made singing of Vande Matharam mandatory in all schools and offices in the state.

The court said that the director of public information will upload a translated version of the National Song in Tamil and English that will be made available in the Government websites and on social media.

Justice M V Muralidharan said that private and government schools in the state should ensure that their students sing the national song at least twice in a week, preferably on Monday and Friday.

Noting that the song can also be played in other government and private establishments at least once in a month, the judge said, “If people feel it is difficult to sing the song in Bengali or in Sanskrit, steps can be taken to translate the song in Tamil.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by K Veeramani, a candidate who failed the Teachers Recruitment Board’s written test for the post of ‘BT Assistant’.

Veeramani claimed that he had missed recruitment to the post by one mark due to “wrong” evaluation for a question on Vande Matharam.

“The National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ shall be played and sung in all schools/colleges/Universities and other educational institutions atleast once a week (preferably on Monday or Friday). It shall also be played and sung in all Government offices and institutions/private companies/ factories and industries at least once a month,” the Court said.