Madhavan, Sarkunam to shoot in Thailand, Magnolia, Thajikisthan

Madhavan who has multiplied his reputation after Iruthi Suttru is believed to have a keen eye and ears for films on different genres.

The versatile artiste has signed himself with director Sarkunam for an untitled project that is to be shot extensively in some exotic places around the world.

This mega extravaganza is presented by Common Man Ganesh. It is to be noted that Ganesh had marked a place for himself in the production with films of substance like Orange Mittai and Rekka.

Sarkunam himself who had earlier produced the much appreciated Manja pai and currently producing Dora with Nayanthara is co producing this film and directing too.

This film based on jungle and its life will be shot in Thailand, Magnolia, Thajikisthan and other parts of the world.

Ghibran has been roped in as the music director while the selection for the other cast and crew is on. This film is a combination of action and adventure and is focussed on the kids. It will be an absolute family entertainer, says Sarkunam.